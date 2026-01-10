The parental mapping of 70 per cent voters in Jharkhand with that of the 2003 electoral rolls when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was last held, had been completed, officials said on Saturday. Parental mapping of 70% voters with 2003 SIR list completed in state: CEO

Holding a review meeting on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), K Ravi Kumar asked the officials to prioritise the mapping of voters in urban areas.

The meeting was attended by the district election officers (DEO), electoral registration officers (ERO), assistant electoral registration officers (AERO) and deputy election officers to assess the pre-revision exercise of the proposed SIR.

“The parental mapping of 70 per cent of voters of the current voter list with that of the 2003 electoral rolls has been completed. The officials have been directed to organise camps in government offices to train all officers and employees for mapping,” Kumar said.

The CEO further directed that voters who came from outside the state should be mapped with the voter list of the previous SIR of their respective states, and their names should be entered in the register.

“Complete the digitisation of the ASDD (absent, shifted, death and duplicate) list so that it becomes easier during the intensive revision of the electoral roll,” he said and asked the officials to carry out the work keeping in mind the goal that no eligible Indian citizen should be excluded from the voter list.

Kumar further said that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should be trained to click photographs using mobile phones and update them in the BLO app, in order to improve the quality of voter identity cards,

“Ensure the training of Booth Level Agents of recognised political parties between January 28 and February 6, so that coordination becomes easier during the intensive revision of the electoral roll,” he added.