Petition moved in J’khand HC for CBI probe into woman cop’s death

Main opposition BJP’s legislature party leader Babulal Marandi on Saturday demanded that the state government immediately recommend CBI probe in the death case of Sahibganj police officer Rupa Tirkey, claiming that people do not have faith in the probe conducted by local police that was working allegedly under influence of Pankaj Mishra, the assembly representative of chief minister Hemant Soren.

The former chief minister said Tirkey’s family members and the tribal society in general have been repeatedly demanding a CBI probe in the matter, as “police officials in Sahibganj were acting as Mishra’s henchmen”. “It’s baffling as to why the state government is not recommending a CBI probe in the death case despite repeated demands by the family and tribal society. The family and people in general do not have trust in police investigation, as the police department is behaving like Mishra’s henchmen. Soon after her death, Tirkey’s mother filed a complaint and named three persons, including Mishra. However, the police instead filed a case against unknown persons and did not even question Mishra,” said Marandi, adding that the CM should immediately recommend a probe by the central agency in the matter.

Addressing media persons at the party office, few audio clips associated with Mishra were also played by the BJP leader to establish the power that the CM’s assembly representative wields in Sahibganj district. The CM’s assembly Barhait falls in Sahibganj district.

The BJP leader said they will continue to raise their demand, and if required, they will also approach court for the purpose.

Tirkey, in her first posting as Mahila police station in-charge, was found hanging in mysterious circumstances at her official residence on May 3. Following this, her family lodged a complaint with police and named three persons--two of Tirkey’s female colleagues, and Mishra. Mishra, however, has maintained that he played no role in the case and was open to probe.

Later, police investigation established the case as that of suicide, and arrested a male sub-inspector, who was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Tirkey, in the matter.

Besides the BJP, several other leaders, including those from the ruling party, have demanded CBI probe in the case. Congress legislator Bandhu Tirkey has been a vocal proponent of the same. He also met CM Soren earlier this week and reiterated his demand.

Reacting to Marandi’s demand, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya described it as “hollow”. “We have always maintained that justice will be ensured by the government in the case, irrespective of whosoever is guilty. An SIT is already probing the case. After that if people are not satisfied, then we will give it to whichever agency for which demand is made.”