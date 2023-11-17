Probe ordered, says Jamshedpur SSP after cops accused of releasing rape accused

JAMSHEDPUR: An inquiry has been ordered into allegations that the police summoned two men accused of raping a young woman in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur but let them off after questioning, a senior district police officer said on Friday.

Parsudih police station in-charge Ram Kumar Verma said the rape case was still being investigated (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal said he ordered the probe after receiving a complaint from the woman’s father who alleged that the two men released by the police were threatening them to retract the rape complaint.

“Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Sumit Agrawal has been asked to probe the allegations of releasing the two accused in an alleged rape case under Parsudih police station,” Kishore Kaushal said on Friday.

“Let the probe report come… We will act accordingly,” the district police chief said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s father, his daughter and her friend, with whom she is in a relationship, left the house at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

The two accused, Feroze and Ali, accosted them on the road, thrashed her friend and dragged her to a nearby potato godown where she was raped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A written complaint was filed with the Parsudih police station about the crime and the rape survivor also narrated the incident to the police officer in charge of the station, Ram Kumar Verma.

But, the father said in his complaint to the SSP, the police officer summoned the two accused but released both of them after speaking with them.

“Some associates of Feroze and Ali are now threatening us,” the survivor’s father said after submitting a formal complaint with the SSP on Thursday.

Asked about the case, Ram Kumar Verma did not explain why the accused were released. “We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said, underlining that the woman’s police complaint only accused Feroze of raping her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debashish Sarkar Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things. ...view detail