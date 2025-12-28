Rail services hit after cement-laden train derails

Rail services on the busy Howrah–Patna–New Delhi main line were severely disrupted after eight wagons of a cement-laden freight train derailed late Saturday night between Lahaban and Simultala stations, the Railways stated on Sunday. A goods train derailed on the Patna-Howrah main line on Sunday. (ANI)

According to an official press release, the derailment occurred at around 11.25 pm on December 27 near km 344/05. As a result, both up and down lines on the section were blocked, bringing rail movement to a halt. “Several wagons reportedly fell off a bridge near Telwa Bazar halt, with some plunging into the river below and others remaining scattered on the tracks,” the release stated.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said that accident relief trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha were immediately rushed to the site. “Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing to resume operations at the earliest,” she said.

The derailment led to widespread disruption of passenger services, particularly on the Howrah–Patna route. The Railways diverted multiple long-distance and mail express trains via alternate routes to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Trains from Howrah towards Asansol, Jasidih and Patna were rerouted through Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Gaya, Dhanbad and Asansol, while several others were diverted via Kiul, Jamalpur, Bhagalpur and Sahibganj.

The Dhanbad–Patna Intercity Express (13331/13332) was also diverted and operated via Gomo, Koderma and Gaya in both directions. Apart from this, a large number of express and superfast trains, including the Patliputra Express, Purva Express, Howrah–Amritsar Express, New Delhi–Howrah Duronto and several others, were run through revised routes involving Dhanbad, Gaya, Koderma, Tilaiya and Rajgir, officials said.