Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 18, 2024, is 15.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.06 °C and 23.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.37 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.37 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|15.72
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|21.13
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|22.20
|Broken clouds
|December 22, 2024
|22.86
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|21.73
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|21.94
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|22.14
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy