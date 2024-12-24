Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 24, 2024, is 17.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 24.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.46 °C and 25.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Ranchi weather update on December 24, 2024
Ranchi weather update on December 24, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202417.16Sky is clear
December 26, 202422.76Sky is clear
December 27, 202423.47Sky is clear
December 28, 202424.68Sky is clear
December 29, 202424.57Scattered clouds
December 30, 202422.94Broken clouds
December 31, 202423.05Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On