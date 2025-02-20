Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.03 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 20, 2025, is 24.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.03 °C and 28.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Ranchi weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.59 °C and 31.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 224.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 21, 2025 24.35 Broken clouds February 22, 2025 29.70 Few clouds February 23, 2025 30.66 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 28.58 Broken clouds February 25, 2025 28.85 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 29.27 Sky is clear February 27, 2025 30.61 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.57 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.36 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.07 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.16 °C Few clouds Delhi 19.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.