Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.03 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

Feb 20, 2025 07:06 AM IST
Feb 20, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 20, 2025, is 24.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.03 °C and 28.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Ranchi weather update on February 20, 2025
Ranchi weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.59 °C and 31.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 224.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 21, 202524.35Broken clouds
February 22, 202529.70Few clouds
February 23, 202530.66Sky is clear
February 24, 202528.58Broken clouds
February 25, 202528.85Sky is clear
February 26, 202529.27Sky is clear
February 27, 202530.61Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.0 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.57 °C Moderate rain
Chennai27.36 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.07 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.16 °C Few clouds
Delhi19.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On