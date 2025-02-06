Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.78 °C, check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 6, 2025, is 23.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.78 °C and 28.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Ranchi weather update on February 06, 2025
Ranchi weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.86 °C and 27.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 200.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 7, 202523.73Sky is clear
February 8, 202524.86Sky is clear
February 9, 202525.20Sky is clear
February 10, 202526.47Sky is clear
February 11, 202528.48Sky is clear
February 12, 202531.39Sky is clear
February 13, 202529.41Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.79 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.0 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.11 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.01 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.24 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.72 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.32 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

