Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 21, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 21, 2025, is 18.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:27 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.54 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 22, 2025 18.32 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 26.94 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 28.04 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 28.78 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 25.20 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 23.57 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 23.74 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.26 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.3 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.07 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.05 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 25.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.55 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.