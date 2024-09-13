Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.2 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 22.9 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 21.56 °C Heavy intensity rain September 16, 2024 22.1 °C Heavy intensity rain September 17, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 28.03 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 29.77 °C Moderate rain September 20, 2024 29.65 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 13, 2024, is 25.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.2 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.44 °C and 23.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.