Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.7 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 18, 2024, is 24.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.7 °C and 28.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.76 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 20, 2024
|29.37 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|30.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 22, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|29.94 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|30.41 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|29.99 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
