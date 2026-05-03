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20 lakh compensation, job for victim's family in coal slurry accident

₹20 lakh compensation, job for victim's family in coal slurry accident

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Dhanbad , Bharat Coking Coal Limited has agreed to pay compensation of 20 lakh and a job in an outsourced agency to dependents of victims who died after being buried under coal slurry in Moonidih Coal Washery in Dhanbad district, an official said on Sunday.

20 lakh compensation, job for victim's family in coal slurry accident

BCCL General Manager Arindam Mustafi told PTI on Sunday that a meeting was held between BCCL, the victim's family, the private delivery order holder and representatives of the workers' union in the presence of the district administration on Saturday late at night.

"After discussion, we reached an agreement to provide 20 lakh in two instalments to the victim's family and a job in the outsourced agency to a dependent of the victim's family. In addition, it was agreed to pay 75,000 to members of the deceased family for the last rites," said Mustafi.

The official further said that a four-member probe committee has been constituted to investigate the reason for the mishap and suggest steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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