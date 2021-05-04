‘Sanjeevani’ vehicles to ensure 24x7 oxygen supply in Ranchi

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday flagged off three ‘Sanjeevni vehicles’ that will facilitate round-the-clock supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals in capital city Ranchi.

The service will soon start in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur also. “The government has introduced Sanjeevani vehicles to ensure availability of oxygen to hospitals in Ranchi district in the first phase. Soon, it will be started in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur too,” said Soren, while inaugurating the vehicle launched by Ranchi district administration.

Sanjeevani vehicles will remain in operation mode round-the-clock with oxygen cylinders always available in the vehicles. The service will ensure immediate supply of oxygen to any hospital as per its requirement in Ranchi district. The vehicles also have a GPS tracking system.

The CM said amid rising cases during the second wave of Covid-19, the demand for oxygen supported beds in hospitals is increasing and the government was constantly making efforts in that direction. “At present, oxygen and ventilators are the most needed equipment for treatmnet of infected patients.Keeping this in mind, free oxygen supported beds are being provided to patients of Ranchi and Jamshedpur through Covid-19 circuit,” he said.

Besides, an oxygen refilling cell, which monitors supply of oxygen as per demand, was also activated in the district.