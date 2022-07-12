Shortcut politics based on populist measures can destroy India: Modi in Deoghar

Appealing to people to reject populist political agendas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told people in Jharkhand that “shortcut politics” is bound to destroy any country in the long run.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, where he inaugurated several infrastructure projects, including a greenfield airport and laid foundation stones for several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.

“Shortcut politics is a challenge today. People could get votes through populist measures. But the truth is that any country that resorts to shortcut politics is bound to suffer short-circuits, because such a brand of politics does not require hard work and neither do such people have to think about its long-term impact... There is no short-cut for hard work,” Modi said.

Without naming any political party, Modi hit out at political opponents and said, “I appeal to everyone from Deoghar that you need to reject shortcut politics because people who practice it will never give you new airports, roads and medical colleges.”

The prime minister also listed out a host of infrastructure projects by the Centre, especially those that will uplift tribal pockets in the country. This was PM Modi’s first visit to the tribal-dominated state after his election campaign for the 2019 assembly elections, during which the JMM-Congress-RJD combine led by chief minister Hemant Soren wrested power from the BJP.

During his nearly-4-hour stay in the town, Modi inaugurated development projects at a function at Deoghar airport, held a roadshow from the airport to Baba Baidyanath temple (one of the 12 Jyotirlingas that attracts lakhs of devotees during the Hindu month of Shrawan), and offered prayers before addressing a rally at the Deoghar college ground.

Highlighting the importance of providing modern facilities at the country’s cultural and religious centres, Modi said that such measures boost the footfall of devotees, which in turn helps the tourism sector and propels local economy.

“In Varanasi, the footfall has increased three times in the past three years. It helps the locals, be it the auto rivers, florists, weavers or tea sellers. The Statue of Unity in Ahmedabad has helped the locals, including the tribals dwelling nearby,” the PM said.

Besides inaugurating the airport, which also witnessed its first commercial flight operate on the Kolkata-Deoghar route on Tuesday, Modi inaugurated a 250-bed in-patients department and operation theatre at the recently-opened AIIMS, besides laying foundation stones for road and rail infra, and energy projects, including gas pipeline and LPG cylinder bottling plants.

“These development projects will not only boost the local economy, but also in the entire eastern India. These would help in creating new job opportunities. The development of states leads to the development of the country,” the prime minister said.

