PM inaugurates Jharkhand's 2nd airport in Deoghar, '2010 dream fulfilled' - CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the much-awaited Deoghar airport in Jharkhand in the presence of chief minister Hemant Soren, who also accorded him a warm welcome in the state. Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the event. "The dream of this airport which was envisioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. It's a matter of pride for us, " the chief minister said.

The Deoghar airport is the second airport in Jharkhand. The construction of two more airports for the state is underway in Dumka and Bokaro, PM Modi said.

The prime minister also launched development projects worth ₹16,800 crore. "These projects may have been launched in Jharkhand, but will also give a boost to Bihar and West Bengal. In the last eight years, we have worked towards developing the state. Thirteen highway projects have been launched today," he said.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state, Deoghar was gripped in a festive mood as the city geared up to welcome him. Tight security arrangements were ensured.

On the state's second airport, PM Modi said: "We have always wanted that a person wearing hawai chappal (slipper) should be able to fly in hawai jahaz (airplane). "We had dreamt of the airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth ₹16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state."

PM Modi is also set to visit Bihar. An official statement by his office read: "Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. Prime Minister will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha."

"Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum. Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and evolution of current civic structure. It will also have a Conference Hall with a capacity of more than 250 persons. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion," it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

