PM Modi to launch Deoghar airport ahead of annual pilgrimage to Baidyanath Dham

In a step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Deoghar Airport today in Jharkhand. The airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹400 crore and is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually, according to a release.

The 2,500-metre-long runway of the newly-built airport can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. The terminal building and six check-in counters can cater to 200 passengers at a time.

Baba Baidyanath Dham is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country and thousands visit the Hindu pilgrimage site everyday. The average footfall increases dramatically during the month of Sawan, believed to be the month of Lord Shiva in Hinduism.

With Shravani Mela kicking off next week, the airport will help thousands of devotees coming to Deoghar from across the nation to offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.

On Friday, India's budget carrier IndiGo announced that it will launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.

IndiGo, in a statement, said, "In line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. The airline will commence exclusive flights between Kolkata-Deoghar, effective July 12, 2022.”

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “The increased access to Deoghar -- home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir -- will also boost religious tourism in the region."

Apart from the airport, Prime Minister Modi will launch and lay foundation stone of various projects worth ₹16,000 crore in Deoghar. He will also perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple and will address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON