PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna on July 12

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over 16,000 crore in Jharkhand.
Deoghar airport has been constructed at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 crore. (PTI)
Deoghar airport has been constructed at a cost of 400 crore. (PTI)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Saturday.

After launching the projects in Jharkhand, Modi will also perform worshipping rituals at the famous Baba Baidyanath temple.He would be the first Prime Minister to visit the temple, which sees lakhs of devotees daily during the Shrawani mela, the statement said.

The projects to be inaugurated include two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each and Jalsar lake front development project, besides in-patient department and operation theatre services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Deoghar.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth over 10,000 crore and various energy infrastructure projects of around 3,000 crore for the region. He will also launch several rail projects.

Later, Modi will address a public meeting at Deoghar College ground.

The Deoghar airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of 400 crore. The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

In Patna, Modi will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum. Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure, the PMO said.

Saturday, July 09, 2022
