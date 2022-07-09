PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over ₹16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Saturday.
After launching the projects in Jharkhand, Modi will also perform worshipping rituals at the famous Baba Baidyanath temple.He would be the first Prime Minister to visit the temple, which sees lakhs of devotees daily during the Shrawani mela, the statement said.
The projects to be inaugurated include two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each and Jalsar lake front development project, besides in-patient department and operation theatre services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Deoghar.
Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth over ₹10,000 crore and various energy infrastructure projects of around ₹3,000 crore for the region. He will also launch several rail projects.
Later, Modi will address a public meeting at Deoghar College ground.
The Deoghar airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.
In Patna, Modi will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years.
He will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum. Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure, the PMO said.
-
East Champaran reports highest no. of heritage trees in Bihar
West Champaran district in Bihar, home to the famous Valmiki Tiger Reserve, has no heritage tree while the neighbouring East Champaran district has listed 9,630 heritage trees, the highest number in the state, ever since the state government launched an app to collect details of such trees on World Biodiversity Day (May 22) this year, officials familiar with the matter said. The list shows Jamui having 58 such trees, Patna 16 and Madhubani six heritage.
-
Kharghar resident arrested for dragging traffic police on car bonnet
A 28-year-old engineer who had stepped out for breakfast has landed up in the police lockup for attempt-to-murder after dragging a police constable for 500 metres on the bonnet of Jangid's car. The engineer, identified as a resident of Kharghar Sector 10, Akash Jangid, was driving on the wrong side near Kopra Bridge road. When Constable Namdev Gadekar (32), attached to Kharghar traffic unit, Navi Mumbai saw the car driven by Jangid coming in the wrong direction, he tried to stop him.
-
Amarnath cloudburst: Gehlot announces ₹5 L aid for kin of victims from Raj
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for families of pilgrims from the state killed in the Amarnath cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased pilgrims from Rajasthan were identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, an official from the disaster management and relief department told news agency PTI. They all belonged to Sri Ganganagar district, the official added.
-
Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries
As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Karnataka Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also appointed five AICC Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.
-
LeT terrorist associate held in J&K’s Baramulla
India], July 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. The terrorist was identified as a resident of Tilgam Payeen, Mohd Iqbal Bhat. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
