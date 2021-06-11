Spiralling fuel prices can lead to chaos in country: Congress

Congress workers led by state president and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon on Friday demonstrated at petrol pumps across the state in protest against spiraling fuel prices.

Taking part in a demonstration outside Bariyatu petrol pump in Ranchi, Oraon said if not checked, the spiraling prices could lead to chaos in the country. “Increase in prices of petrol and diesel has consequent effect on prices of other commodities, as it increases the transportation cost. If the prices are not checked, it would lead to chaos in the country,” he said.

Comparing the current fuel prices with those during the Congress-led UPA government, the finance minister said price of petrol was below ₹70 when international crude price reached US$145, but the Modi government was now selling petrol for ₹100 per litre when crude price was only ₹73 per barrel. “This is the model of Modi goverment, wherein it is only interested in serving the interest of corporates and private companies,” Oraon said.