...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Strengthen organisation ahead of SIR, Census: Soren tells JMM cadre

CM Hemant Soren urged Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders to strengthen party structure ahead of electoral roll revision and Census, ensuring rights for marginalized communities.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
Advertisement

CM Hemant Soren has directed the leaders of his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to strengthen the organisational structure from the booth to the district level in light of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Census, people aware of the development said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses party members in Ranchi on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The JMM chief gave these directions during the party meeting at his residence here, which office bearers from across the state attended.

A statement issued by the JMM quoted the chief minister as saying, “In the changing political scenario, strengthening the organisation is as important as running the government. Workers should remain continuously active among the public and take the government’s schemes to the last person.”

During discussions on the proposed Census, party leaders said it was not merely a matter of statistics but an important issue linked to social and political representation. They stressed the need to ensure accurate counting of Jharkhand’s tribal, indigenous, backward and deprived communities so that their rights could be protected.

On SIR, party leaders alleged that the BJP might attempt to gain political advantage under the guise of the process. The JMM leaders said citizens would not be deprived of any democratic rights and that they would not allow any alleged BJP conspiracy to succeed, according to the statement.

 
census jharkhand mukti morcha
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Strengthen organisation ahead of SIR, Census: Soren tells JMM cadre
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Strengthen organisation ahead of SIR, Census: Soren tells JMM cadre
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.