Three of a family axed to death in Jharkhand’s Gumla village: Police

Ranchi: Three persons of a family were hacked to death with an axe while one was critically injured in Sakrauli village under Sisai police station in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

The incident police said took place among the family members over the sharing of logs of a felled tree. The accused are also members of the same extended family, said police

“The dispute within the family turned violent, and one of them, who had a sharp weapon (axe), attacked four others. Three people were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured. sub-divisional police officer Suresh Prasad Yadav said, adding the police have arrested the accused family members in connection with the incident.

The three deceased were identified as Munna Sahu, Nageshwar Sahu and Pawan Sahu, said police.

The injured person, identified as Vikash Sahu, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Yadav said.

The accused, who are cousins of the victims, have been identified as Nankeshwar Sahu, Satyendra Sahu and Shivkumar Sahu, he added.