Tirkey warns tribals against ‘fraud NGOs’

Congress executive president Bandhu Tirkey has cautioned tribals against fraudulent non-governmental organisations (NGOs), alleging that they exploit social service as a cover for business interests.

“Tribal land is being looted in Jharkhand by so-called social workers using NGOs as a front. Initially, for a few months or a year, such organisations create a facade of social service, which is more of a show than genuine service, and later the same lands are looted. Subsequently, the land is used entirely for commercial purposes,” Tirkey said in a press statement on Saturday.

Explaining the modus operandi of such NGOs, Tirkey, who is also a member of the Jharkhand government’s coordination committee, said, “In such organisations, some people from the Scheduled Tribes (STs) are given token positions for show, but the NGOs are mainly run by people from other castes, especially those from other states, who have neither any emotional attachment to Jharkhand nor any concern for the development of its people.”

Tirkey said such NGOs are not limited to prominent cities, but have spread to remote areas of the state with the help of locals.

“This looting of tribal land by such NGOs is not only happening in cities like Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Hazaribagh, but these people are also reaching villages and trapping tribals, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) communities in their schemes to further their own interests,” Tirkey, a former minister, said.

Tirkey demanded chief minister Hemant Soren’s intervention in the matter and said that this practice has been going on for a long time.

“There is a need for strong resistance against such activities carried out by NGOs, not only at the government level but also by the general public, against such people and elements,” Tirkey said.