Two CRPF jawans injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand: Police

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an encounter with the banned CPI (Maoists) in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

The injured CRPF jawans have been identified and are undergoing treatment. (Representative file image)

“Two CRPF jawans have sustained bullet injuries during encounter with the Maoist naxalites in the jungle under Tonto PS area. Both have been shifted to Ranchi for treatment. The encounter is still going on,” Ashutosh Shekhar, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP), told HT.

According to officials, the encounter broke out when police and CRPF were carrying out a joint search operation for the Maoist squad led by Maoist commander and central committee member Misir Besra, carrying a reward of ₹1 crore.

The injured CRPF jawans have been identified as havildar Munna and constable Sushant.

“Munna has been hit on the chest by Maoist fire while Sushant has been hit on the leg. The condition of Munna is serious and both of them have been shifted to Ranchi where they are under treatment in Media hospital,” police officials aware of the developments said.

A joint team of district police, CRPF, Cobra battalions and Jharkhand Jaguar have been carrying out search operations in the Tonto jungles.

As the security forces closed in on the Maoist hideouts in Tonto jungles, the Maoists started firing on advancing forces in which two jawans sustained bullet injuries, officials said.

This was the closest the police have come to nabbing Besra in the past four years.

A bunker was destroyed while mortars, explosives, materials of daily use, communication equipment and Naxal literature were recovered from it.

