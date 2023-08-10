Bihar: Kaimur police bust arms factory used to aid Maoist activities, 3 arrested

The Kaimur police have busted an illegal gun factory which was used to manufacture arms and ammunition for Maoists. Three people, including the factory operator, have been arrested. Kaimur SP Lalit Mohan Sharma with arrested Maoists and the recovered firearms. (HT Photo)

During the raid in the Adhaura forests on Wednesday afternoon, the police recovered ready and semi-made firearms, equipment and material used in manufacturing guns, pistols and bullets along with Maoist pamphlets, incriminating literature and receipt books, officials said.

The three arrested people – Ramsurat Singh, Vijay Shankar Singh and Ayodhya Singh – confessed to manufacturing firearms for Maoists and repairing their weapons for over two decades. Earlier in 1998, Ramsurat Singh was arrested and jailed for making illegal firearms, the police said.

He used to hand over the weapons and ammunition to hardcore criminals Rohit Rai and Sanjay Kumar, who then sent it to Maoists.

The raids were conducted upon the identification of Rohit Rai, alias Prakash alias Dharmraj, who was arrested by the Aurangabad police with firearms and ammunition on Monday.

Rai had escaped arrest during a Kaimur police raid on July 31. His associate from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sanjay Kumar Sahni, was also arrested with two pistols, nine bullets and three walkie-talkies, Kaimur superintendent of police Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

Rai confessed to reorganising the cadre base, building firepower and economic resources for the ultras in Kaimur and Magadh region. The police conducted the raid on Wednesday based on information Rai provided during interrogation, the SP said.

A police team comprising Bhabua sub-divisional police officer Shiv Shankar Kumar, Bhagwanpur SHO Anil Prasad and Adhaura SHO Shrikant Paswan were part of the team that raided the factory.

