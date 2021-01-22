Two die in mine roof collapse in Jharkhand; rescue operation on for 2 missing

Four persons are feared to have died after the roof of a closed mica mine collapsed in a forest in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, around 170km from capital Ranchi, police said on Friday.

Bodies of two miners have been dug out, while rescue operations continue in search of another two persons, reportedly buried in the debris, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajendra Prasad, who is on the spot since Thursday evening.

The incident took place in a deep forest area in Koderma wildlife sanctuary, near Phulwaria village around 4pm on Thursday.

Villagers claimed that six people, who went to extract mica scrap from a closed mine illegally, were buried in the debris after a large chunk of mine roof caved in. They were identified as Mahendra Das, Chandan Das, Lakhan Das, Parwati Devi, Rajesh Singh Ghatwar and Sanjay Singh Ghatwar.

The villagers managed to rescue Rajesh Singh Ghatwar and Sanjay Singh Ghatwar alive. However, they could not locate another four people and informed the police.

“We reached the spot as soon as information reached us on Thursday evening. The rescue operation was started immediately. Bodies of two people were dug out and their identification is being done,” said the SDPO.

Prasad added that the search operation was still going on to find the remaining two people. The villagers are also helping the police in the search operation. Meanwhile, two persons who were rescued on Thursday, have been admitted to hospital for treatment, as they received serious injury, police said.