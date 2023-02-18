Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
C P Radhakrishnan becomes 11th Governor of Jharkhand

C P Radhakrishnan becomes 11th Governor of Jharkhand

ranchi news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomes newly appointed state Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan at Ranchi Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi on Friday.(ANI)
PTI |

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday took oath of office as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan here.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.

