Unidentified caller impersonates Jharkhand CM, dials Karnataka deputy CM; FIR filed

The chief minister's office in Jharkhand has registered an FIR alleging that an unidentified caller impersonated CM Hemant Soren and spoke to Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and his wife.

A police official aware of the matter said the FIR was registered on Saturday evening at Gonda police station. The call was made on November 15 at 9.50pm, an officer said.

“The FIR has been registered under section 318 (2) and 319 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gonda police station on the complaint of chief minister Hemant Soren’s personal secretary Jai Prasad,” the police official said.

Officer-in-charge of Gonda police station Abhay Sinha said that they have launched an investigation into the matter. “The mobile number has been mentioned in the complaint, hence it is not difficult to identify the caller. However, till the investigation is over, it is difficult to give any conclusive statement in the case,” he said.

“The complaint also mentioned that earlier former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was also harassed with calls from the same mobile number. The complaint described this act as an attempt to tarnish the chief minister’s reputation and unnecessarily intimidate VIPs. A pen drive containing recordings of the accused’s conversations was also submitted with the complaint. In the recordings, the suspect can be heard using indecent and inappropriate language while claiming to be the Chief Minister,” the police official said.

The chief minister himself has directed the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible, he said.

“The cyber cell and technical team of Ranchi Police have been assigned the responsibility to investigate the matter. The police are working to identify the accused based on call records, number locations, and SIM card information. The CM himself has directed the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take legal action,” the official added.