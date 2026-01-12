Youth should remain close to roots: Himachal Governor in Ranchi

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed a National Youth Day function in the city on Monday, asking youths to remain connected with their roots and use government schemes to pave the way for a developed India. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (PTI)

“We have to keep ourselves connected with our forefathers. We have to remain associated with our traditional rites. We have to keep ourselves connected with our traditions. If we do so, we will remain associated with the roots of our country. If we remain connected with our roots and then use government schemes for our development, no power can stop us from becoming the third-largest economy in the world, leaving behind Germany,” Shukla said.

Shukla asked youths not to be demotivated by criticism if they intended to do good for society. He shared his experience of introducing the Jan Dhan account despite criticism when he was Union minister of state for finance.

“When I talked about opening a Jan Dhan account with zero balance and without a guarantor, I faced criticism in Parliament. I was asked how banks would open an account with zero balance when they were reluctant to open one with a deposit. When the account was opened with the instruction of the Prime Minister to bankers, I faced criticism for taking the amount deposited in it. Later, after a year, I informed the house that ₹56,000 crore had been deposited in the accounts in one year, and people realised its importance,” he said.

On the occasion, Governor Shukla asked the youths to take lessons from the life of Swami Vivekananda.

“Vivekananda served people suffering from the plague, going beyond the fear of getting infected. He used to urge people to get up and keep moving until they achieved their goal,” he said.

Those present on the occasion included Vikas Bharti secretary Padma Shri Ashok Bhagat, Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth, former Indian women’s hockey team captain Asunta Lakra, additional commissioner of the Income Tax department and former panchayati raj director Nisha Oraon, former vice-chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University SN Munda, and others.