Rape accused dies in custody, kin cry foul

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 22:40 IST

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested in a case of allegedly raping and abducting a minor girl, died after allegedly consuming poisonous food while in custody at the Shimlapuri police station.

According to the family members of the deceased, Gurvinder Singh of Malakpur, police force-fed him some poisonous substance to kill him.

However, Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) inspector Pramod Kumar said after his arrest on Tuesday, Gurvinder started feeling unwell suddenly at night, following which they took him to the civil hospital where he died during treatment. “The reason behind his death will be clear from the postmortem report,” he said.

Gurvinder’s family members have cried foul and refused to claim the body from the mortuary.

Gurvinder’s uncle Dilbag Singh alleged that his nephew was killed by the cops.

“I had received a call from the police station that Gurvinder was not feeling well and they were taking him to the hospital. By the time we reached the hospital, my nephew had died,” he said.

Dilbag said Gurvinder was booked in a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) in 2018. “Later, the police got the medical checkup of the girl done and registered a false case of rape against him. The girl’s family members have conspired with the police to kill my nephew,” he said.

Dilbag said they will stage a protest at the deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday and seek action against the cops.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 22:40 IST