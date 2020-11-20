e-paper
Rape allegations against Bains: AAP demands probe, security to complainant

Rape allegations against Bains: AAP demands probe, security to complainant

Party’s Ludhiana unit submits memorandum to police commissioner.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday submitted a memorandum with the commissioner of police, seeking action against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains for allegedly raping a widow.

Demanding security for the complainant, the AAP leaders, including Amandeep Mohi, Tejpal Gill and Suresh Goyal, said a fair inquiry should be conducted in the case and the guilty should be brought to book.

They said the woman’s police complaint against Bains had brought to fore his real face, even as he claims to work for the betterment of society.

Mohi said, “Senior Congress leaders of the district and state are mum on the issue, which proves that Bains enjoys the Congress party’s support. The complainant should be provided security, as Bains will make every possible effort to pressure her.”

Gill said, “We have demanded that the inquiry be marked to a senior police official. Further, Bains should be summoned to inquire about the messages and calls to the complainant.”

Despite repeated attempts, Bains was not immediately available for comments.

