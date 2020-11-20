Youth Akali Dal stages protest for rape FIR against Simarjeet Bains

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:42 IST

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, staged a protest against MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Friday and demanded his arrest in a rape case.

Several protesters, including Gosha and women, were arrested and taken to the Dehlon police station.

The protest took place two days after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders threatened to launch a stir if a case was not registered against Bains.

Gosha on Thursday had stated that he, along with his supporters, will stage a dharna outside the house and office of Bains till a case was registered. As such, supporters of the Lok Insaaf Party chief stood guard outside his house and office on Friday.

Anticipating a clash, heavy police force was deployed on Daba Road to prevent YAD activists from entering the area. Besides, police also placed barricades and formed a human chain.

Gosha said police had failed to take action despite a woman filing a rape complaint against Bains. He accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with Bains and sheltering him.

On his arrest during what he called was a peaceful protest, Gosha accused the police of protecting Bains.

“Besides sexual exploitation of women, Bains has committed fraud with many people and is also involved in power theft. But, they are silent due to his links with the Congress government,” alleged Gosha.

YAD south constituency president Gagandeep Giaspura said that they will not rest till police took action against the MLA.