e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Youth Akali Dal stages protest for rape FIR against Simarjeet Bains

Youth Akali Dal stages protest for rape FIR against Simarjeet Bains

Several protesters, including district unit president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, were arrested and taken to the Dehlon police station.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, staged a protest against MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Friday and demanded his arrest in a rape case.

Several protesters, including Gosha and women, were arrested and taken to the Dehlon police station.

The protest took place two days after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders threatened to launch a stir if a case was not registered against Bains.

Gosha on Thursday had stated that he, along with his supporters, will stage a dharna outside the house and office of Bains till a case was registered. As such, supporters of the Lok Insaaf Party chief stood guard outside his house and office on Friday.

Anticipating a clash, heavy police force was deployed on Daba Road to prevent YAD activists from entering the area. Besides, police also placed barricades and formed a human chain.

Gosha said police had failed to take action despite a woman filing a rape complaint against Bains. He accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with Bains and sheltering him.

On his arrest during what he called was a peaceful protest, Gosha accused the police of protecting Bains.

“Besides sexual exploitation of women, Bains has committed fraud with many people and is also involved in power theft. But, they are silent due to his links with the Congress government,” alleged Gosha.

YAD south constituency president Gagandeep Giaspura said that they will not rest till police took action against the MLA.

top news
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In