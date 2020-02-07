Rationalists’ murders: ATS gets custody of 44-yr-old mastermind

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 01:00 IST

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Thursday obtained the custody of 44-year-old Rishikesh Devdikar, alias MD Murli, who is believed to be the mastermind of the group which conspired the murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi, and journalist Gauri Lankesh. Devdikar is also wanted in the Nallasopara arms haul case.

Devdikar was produced before the special UAPA court on Thursday by ATS after obtaining custody from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police, who had arrested him on January 9, in connection with Lankesh’s murder.

Public prosecutor Jaysing Desai and Sunil Gonsalves sought his custody for interrogation to probe his role in the case. The prosecution argued that parts of pistols and bikes which were used in various crimes allegedly committed by the group were provided by Devdikar. The agency also claimed that so far they found that he had received Rs20,000 in his bank account and they need to know the source of funds.

ATS claimed that after the arrest of other group members, Devdikar had been hiding for more than a year and half. The agency claimed that they need to know who gave him shelter.

Devdikar was allegedly hiding at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand when he was arrested by the SIT. He was also was the head of all operations, while his second in-command was Amol Kale, also arrested in the Lankesh murder case.