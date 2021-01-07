e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ravi Malimath takes oath as Himachal high court judge

Ravi Malimath takes oath as Himachal high court judge

Prior to his appointment, Malimath was serving as the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court.

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice L Narayana Swamy (R) administering the oath to Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath who assumed the office as HC judge in Shimla, on Thursday.
Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice L Narayana Swamy (R) administering the oath to Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath who assumed the office as HC judge in Shimla, on Thursday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Chief justice L Narayana Swamy administered the oath of office to justice Ravi Malimath as the judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court in a ceremony held here on Monday.

Prior to his appointment, Malimath was serving as the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court.

Born on May 25, 1962, Malimath enrolled as an advocate in 1987 in Bangalore and practised in constitutional, civil, criminal, labour and service matters, mainly at Karnataka high court in Bangalore.

He was appointed additional judge of the Karnataka high court in 2008 and permanent judge in 2010. He was transferred to the high court of Uttarakhand in March 2020.

Advocate general Ashok Sharma, chairman of Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Ramakant Sharma, president of the HP High Court Bar Association NS Chandel, additional solicitor general of India Rajesh Sharma and Baldev Singh, registrar (vigilance) were also present on the occasion.

top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In