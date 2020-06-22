e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Real estate broker held for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing woman

Real estate broker held for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing woman

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A real estate broker was arrested and released on bail on Monday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 50-year-old lawyer who had hired his services for buying property in the city.

In August 2019, the complainant had bought a property in the city after hiring him as a broker. In the form of commission, she claims to have paid Rs 53,375 through bank cheque. However, she submitted in the complaint that the man was demanding Rs 53,750 more.

Over the past four to five months, the man had installed multiple banners in various parts of the city with defamatory comments about the complainant.

He also allegedly sent her obscene emails and posted abusive comments on social media. She has also alleged that the man sent her text messages threatening to kill her if she does not give him the money.

“He was arrested today (Monday) and was granted bail by the court. We had warned him once before as well. But he didn’t stop sending messages, emails to her. She had paid a certain amount and he wanted double the amount.,” said senior police inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa of Vishrambaug police station.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (insult with intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the accused man.

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In