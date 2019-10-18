Reality dawned on CM after bumpy ride to Var: Akhilesh

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:49 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his Thursday order to make all roads in UP pothole-free by November 15.

"After the chief minister had to abandon his helicopter and take a bumpy 125 km journey to Varanasi by road on Wednesday, only then he realised how money is siphoned off without any work accomplished. Now, we are surprised that the chief minister is smelling a scam in the allocation of tenders for development work."

"It is an irony that his government's 'development visible only in advertisements' dawned on him through this road trip," Akhilesh said hitting out at Yogi.

Akhilesh said roads all over the state were in a mess. "In two-and-a-half-year, forget roads, the government did not even construct culverts. So far the government has managed its tenure by calling the Samajwadi Party government's works as its own. They have only been inaugurating already inaugurated projects. Today, the condition has turned so deplorable under this government. It looks like absolute anarchy, there is no rule of law, the state capital witnesses daylight murders. On the other hand, the police were busy killing innocent people in fake encounters under the government's encounter policy,” he said.

The former chief minister said the recent observation by the Supreme Court on UP made the scene look all the grim. “The loudmouth leadership of BJP has gone berserk and thrown all democratic ethics to winds. Now, the governor has to take a call if it is rule of law in the state or not. All activities and works of the BJP government should be probed, it will expose the BJP," Akhilesh said.

