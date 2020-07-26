Realty firm director missing for 30 days, family launches indefinite protest

cities

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:32 IST

The family of a 36-year-old project director of a realty firm, Vikram Tyagi, who has been missing for about a month, on Sunday launched an indefinite protest outside their society in Raj Nagar Extension, blaming police inaction .

The case has turned cold despite Tyagi’s car covered in blood stains being recovered from Muzffarnagar a day after the man went missing.

On the night of June 26, Tyagi went missing closing to his home while returning home from his office in Patel Nagar in his car. His last known location was near a highrise society in Raj Nagar Extension.

“We will continue our protest till he is traced. Although the police have taken up an investigation, there was laxity initially which has complicated the case. His car was found in Muzffarnagar on June 27 with a large quantity of blood on it. The blood was later tested and found to be of Tyagi. How did the car go all the way up to Muzffarnagar at a time when night curfew is in place,” said, Sanjay Tyagi, Vikram’s uncle.

the family said that on the fateful night, Tyagi’s phone was switched off around 7.45pm.

“Later, at a check point in Khatauli (Muzaffarngar district), a policeman on duty had spotted the car and saw two men inside, who told that they were from the police. The police saw blood inside the car and they tried to stop it, but the two men fled. Thecar was driven for about 50 more kilometres before being abandoned. Ever since then, we have not received any ransom or any calls from anyone about him. Every one at home is shattered and I cannot describe their condition,” he added.

The family said that Tyagi did not have much cash or any valuables on him on the night of June 26.

“There have been cases of carjacking and robberies near Raj Nagar Extension and we suspect that he could be a victim of such an incident. However, we are still hopeful of his return. Senior police officials of Meerut zone are helping and actively working to solve the case. But we will continue with our protest till he returns. After the car was found, there was also delay in picking up finger prints. The reports are yet to be received,” his uncle added.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, did not take calls for a comment on the issue.

The police officials from Meerut range said that investigators from three districts – Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar – are working on the case besides teams from Noida. Units of the special task force too have been roped in to help in the search.

“We have done a lot of work in the case and it would not be appropriate to reveal exact details till we crack the case. We are working on two possible theories as of now. The STF was roped in on request of the family. The case is also being monitored by additional director general (Meerut zone),” said Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range).

Officials of Ghaziabad police said that five teams from the district are involved in the ongoing investigation in the case. The cops have already registered an FIR under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) at Sihani Gate police station.

On Friday, the SHO of Sihani Gate police station was also sent to police lines after several incidents of crime, including the kidnapping case, took place in areas under his jurisdiction in past one and half months.