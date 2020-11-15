Recovered patients a no-show at Jumbo facility OPDs for post-Covid care

cities

PUNE It has been a month since the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) began its post Covid-19 out-patient department (OPD) at its two jumbo facilities, at COEP and in Baner.

However, both centres have not seen a positive response with patients prefering private facilities.

Despite providing free consultation, the civic body’s OPDs have not seen many discharged Covid-19 patients come in to report any post Covid-19 symptoms.

Dr Shreyansh Kapale, director of Medbros, the agency which runs the COEP jumbo facility said, “We have not had many discharged patients at the OPD and those who come to the facility come only for clerical work like getting their reports or other such things.”

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer in PMC, said, “It is true that we are not getting the response which we expected. However, the reason is not clear. It has been only a month since we started the OPD and the doctors by the private agency who run the facility also run the post-Covid-19 OPD as well, so we will wait for some more time.”

Another PMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “It is not clear as to why discharged patients are not turning up even though we offer free services. It could be because of the fear of Covid-19 patients being treated at the centre, or even that only very few patients have any post Covid-19 symptoms, and those who have it, prefer going to private hospitals.”

Many discharged patients have reported multiple symptoms including fatigue, breathlessness and cardiac ailments post their “recovery” from Covid19.

These symptoms have been visible in patients discharged months ago from the hospital.

Most private hospitals that treated Covid19 patients have now started their own post Covid-19 OPD’s to attend to symptoms of discharged patients.

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, who is also in-charge of the post Covid-19 OPD, said, “We have had 450 patients who were were infected and have come to the OPD for post Covid-19 care. We started the OPD almost two months ago and now we have all the data which we will also analyse to understand the common symptoms and the intensity of symptoms on people, and whether it depends on the comorbidity of the person, their age, the duration of treatment on ventilator or ICU, and the drugs and treatments procedures used on them during Covid19 treatment.”