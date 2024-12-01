'Rectify, or else..': Tripura CM on alleged attack on bus in Bangladesh

Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha said that those who are involved in the purported attack on an India-Bangladesh international passenger bus on Biswa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Saturday and the atrocities on minorities in the country should rectify themselves soon, or else, the Indian authorities would take appropriate action at the right time. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (PTI)

"Such an incident can't be thought of. Incidents happening in Bangladesh can't be accepted at any cost. If they rectify themselves, it is good, or else, I have heard that there are many other facts. I shall comment after verification of those facts, but whatever is going on there, is not good," the chief minister said .

"The world is viewing their atrocities on minorities there (Bangladesh). I hope these incidents are being watched by our central government and central leaders. They will surely adopt the required steps at the right time. As Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, we discussed with BSF and DGP to keep a close watch”, he said.

Tripura transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the international passenger bus, Shyamoli, while going from Tripura to Kolkata, was attacked on Biswa Road after a goods carrying truck dashed into the bus intentionally to cause a mishap.

"A bus of Shyamoli Paribahan, while going from Tripura to Kolkata, was attacked on Biswa Road in Brahmanbaria of Bangladesh. The Indian passengers were panicked due to the incident, the bus was moving along a side of Biswa Road. Suddenly, a goods-carrying truck dashed into the bus intentionally to cause a mishap. An auto (rickshaw) came in front of the bus and collided with it. The local people, after the incident, started threatening the Indian passengers in the bus. Anti-Indian slogans were raised in front of them and they were threatened. The passengers panicked due to this. I strongly criticise and condemn the incident and urge that country's administration to intervene and ensure safety of the Indian passengers in the bus", Chowdhury wrote on his Facebook handle.

In the meantime, a private hospital in Tripura’s capital city Agartala said that they would not provide treatment facilities for Bangladeshi residents.

"The decision was made in view of the recent incidents towards Indians there. We have shut down the desk serving Bangladeshi patients", said an executive of the hospital.

However, CM Saha said that the state government hasn't taken any such decision.

"We are doctors. Patients are the prime priority to us. We don't have any such decision. Those might be their personal opinions,” the CM said.