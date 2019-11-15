Residents feel the brunt of deteriorating air

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:58 IST

Gurugram Air quality in the city on Friday remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth straight day, as wind speed remained low and the skies remained cloudy, prompting residents to seek stringent action from the government.

It is the first time this year that air quality has remained in the ‘severe’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) for four days in a row. Experts predict no significant improvement in the air quality even on Saturday.

The city recorded a reading of 460 on the AQI, as per the air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11, the highest since November 3, when the AQI was 486, as per CPCB data. The AQI scores on Thursday and Wednesday were 412 and 447, respectively.

The level of finer particulate matter (PM 2.5) on Friday was 400 ug/m3, more than six times the safe limit of 60ug/m3. A private air quality monitor at Sector 55/56 recorded an average AQI of 432 and an average PM2.5 level of 489 ug/m3. A private monitor at South City-1 recorded an average AQI of 448 and an average PM2.5 level of 640ug/m3 on Friday.

METEOROLOGICAL CONDITIONS

Persistent severe level of pollution is a result of farm fires from neighbouring states and the accumulation of local pollutants, said experts. Low wind speed and cloudy skies on Friday led to a low mixing height and failed to disperse pollutants. The wind speed on Friday, at 4pm, was around 6 kmph.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 m2/s, with average wind speed less than 10kmph, is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, experts said.

VK Shukla, head of the air quality lab, CPCB, said, “About 18-25% of the pollutants are smoke from farm fires. So far this year, a total of 48,689 farm fires have been reported around NCR — up from 45,587 instances last year.”

Shukla added that necessary steps to control pollution, such as banning construction and shutting of schools, have been taken in NCR but the impact is not visible due to the weather conditions.“Pollutants aren’t getting dispersed due to the present meteorological factors. The current western disturbance is expected to pass on Saturday and would lead to better weather conditions,” he said.

RESIDENTS SUFFER

On Friday, residents shared photos of poor visibility on social media, terming the city a ‘gas chamber’. “The situation is so severe that my throat has been paining all day and eyes have been watering. This is a public health emergency and the authorities should act like it,” said Sohini Rana, a resident of Sector 26.

Another resident, Rohit Singh, wrote on Twitter, “Breathing in Gurugram is like breathing in a gas chamber. Today (Friday) is probably the most polluted day in Gurugram ever.”

Schools in Gurugram were shut on Thursday and Friday, as per the Environmental Protection (Pollution and Control) Authority’s directive. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “All measures are being taken by teams on the field to control pollution.”

The district health department on Friday issued a health advisory, asking residents, particularly the elderly and children, to stay indoors early morning and evening, wear anti-pollution masks and, keep doors and windows closed.

Multiple citizen groups in the city have planned to come together on Sunday morning at the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 to voice their concerns about the deteriorating air quality and action from the government.

RELIEF LIKELY SOON

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in wind speed and light rain at isolated spots on Saturday.

On Saturday, the AQI could be in the lower-end of the ‘severe’ category or the upper-end of the ‘very poor’ category, said experts. Air quality is likely to improve to ‘poor’ on Sunday.

A predominant wind speed of around 20kmph is expected on Saturday, with a clear sky and strong surface winds during the day, as per the forecast. On Sunday, the predominant wind speed could rise up to 25 kmph with clear sky and strong surface winds during the day.

“The increased wind speed, as predicted, could disperse pollutants and bring down pollution. Rain, accompanied by strong winds, can also wash away some pollutants,” said Sachin Panwar, an air quality expert in the city.