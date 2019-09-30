e-paper
Residents plan to leave Tangewala colony; allege PMC turning a blind eye towards their needs

Sep 30, 2019
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Residents of the Tangewala colony in Sahakarnagar, who were affected by the flash floods allege that they are not getting necessary help from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and are now planning to leave their homes in the colony as they fear the flood-ravaged walls might collapse.

A resident Balasaheb Salunkhe, said, “At least 100 families are living in the Tangewala colony and many of them are leaving as they fear that the walls of their houses may collapse anytime. Those who are here are trying to find and collect their belongings.”

Heavy rain on September 25 caused the Ambil odha (stream) and other smaller canals to overflow, inundating housing societies, roads and slums and claiming lives and causing mass destruction of property.

Alka Ashok Jagtap, a resident of Tangewala colony, said, “Only on the day of the incident the PMC staff offered us help, after that we are struggling to survive on our own.”

“There is no water supply or shelter. We don’t even have food to eat. Children and senior citizens are the worst affected. Many of the residents are suffering from fever, cold and cough, headache and body pain. Some of them have been admitted to nearby PMC and private hospitals for treatment,” said Jagtap.

Sunil Shinde, another resident of Tangewala colony, said, “No person from any political organisation has turned up at the colony to help the victims, we are taking help of friends and relatives. We want basic facilities like meals twice a day, regular supply of daily needs like toothpaste, sanitary napkins for women and medical facilities.”

Flash floods stall wedding plans

Sujata Raju Jadhav, a resident of Tangewala colony whose daughter’s wedding was scheduled for November 28, is worried as the gifts and other household items which she had bought for her daughter, have been washed away in the flash floods. “I took a loan of Rs50,000 and we were making all the necessary preparations for the wedding. Now, everything is lost,” she said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 21:25 IST

