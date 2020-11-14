Retired Army doctor duped of Rs 12.77 lakh in online job fraud

cities

PUNE A retired Indian Army doctor residing in the city was duped of Rs 12,77,992 in an online job fraud in December 2019.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Hardeepsingh Bindra (60), a resident of Salisbury Park, who retired from the Indian Army in 2019.

Dr Bindra is currently serving at a hospital in Mumbai.

After retirement, he was looking to work in the private sector and was looking for options on the Internet when he received an email regarding a job opportunity from a hospital in Dubai.

The police suspect the website of the hospital was fake and was allegedly set-up to dupe the complainant.

Under the pretext of living and travel expenses, Dr Bindra was asked to make payments to multiple bank accounts.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act is registered at Swargate police station against unidentified people.

Senior police inspector Brahmanand Naikawadi of Swargate police station is investigating the case.