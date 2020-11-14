e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Retired Army doctor duped of Rs 12.77 lakh in online job fraud

Retired Army doctor duped of Rs 12.77 lakh in online job fraud

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE A retired Indian Army doctor residing in the city was duped of Rs 12,77,992 in an online job fraud in December 2019.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Hardeepsingh Bindra (60), a resident of Salisbury Park, who retired from the Indian Army in 2019.

Dr Bindra is currently serving at a hospital in Mumbai.

After retirement, he was looking to work in the private sector and was looking for options on the Internet when he received an email regarding a job opportunity from a hospital in Dubai.

The police suspect the website of the hospital was fake and was allegedly set-up to dupe the complainant.

Under the pretext of living and travel expenses, Dr Bindra was asked to make payments to multiple bank accounts.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act is registered at Swargate police station against unidentified people.

Senior police inspector Brahmanand Naikawadi of Swargate police station is investigating the case.

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In