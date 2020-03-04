Riot-hit at camps want rehab, compensation

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi:

Rendered homeless in the face of violence, riot victims who moved to the relief camp at Mustafabad’s eidgah three days ago said they have only two demands — secure rehabilitation and compensation.

Despite confidence-building measures and peace committees, the displaced from riot-affected areas such as Shiv Vihar said they no longer feel secure to even enter their neighbourhoods, let alone moving back to their homes.

Abdul Wakeel, 29, who lost his bike-repair shop in Shiv Vihar and whose house was ransacked, said he lives in a Hindu-dominated locality, which stops him from going back. “Residents of Shiv Vihar are scared to see what is left of their homes. After whatever happened, we have lost faith in police as well. Even if they are there during daytime, who will guard us at night?”

Victims said the steps taken by peace committees such as “peace marches” were “mere tokenism”. They called for arrangements, facilitated by authorities, to enable people from both communities to sit together and engage.

Others around the makeshift tents at the eidgah camp echoed his sentiments. “There is a huge garbage dump near Medina mosque damaged by rioters. The government should clear that area and create a booth where armed forces would ensure our security,” said Mohammad Zaid, 21, who sells plastic items.

Shiv Vihar was one of the worst-hit areas in last week’s communal riots that left at least 47 dead. Several victims said they fled with their families in panic and could not take bare essentials such as clothes, money, or documents. Many who returned to the locality found their homes severely damaged and had no money left to rebuild their lives.

Some, such as a retired CRPF personnel and a BSF personnel, are in a position to rebuild their lives brick by brick. Both their houses were ransacked and set on fire by mobs. The forces provided them financial help. Others are looking for financial aid from the government.

“At this point, we want to get some money from the government so that we can at least buy food and utensils to cook in our homes,” said Arshad Ali, another resident of Shiv Vihar.

Siratul Nisa, 24, can move into her relative’s house but she chooses to live in the camp for a significant reason. “We are here waiting for the compensation, which will help us start putting our life back together. If we are here, the process will be faster.”

The Mustafabad relief camp — the biggest one set up by the government — is crowded, has sanitation issues and lacks adequate number of mobile toilets. The arrangements for food are also inadequate, residents alleged.

A senior government official on Wednesday said additional mobile toilets were being arranged along with installing bathing facilities in the camp. “There have been space issues in the area. But we are working on it.”

Residents of the camp spoke about the challenges they were facing to even get ex-gratia relief. At the help desk outside the camp, a group of volunteers assist victims in filling out compensation forms. However, loss of documents along with the fear of moving freely and applying for new copies prevented many victims from filling the forms. The claimants need to provide a copy of their bank passbook to ensure the money is transferred to their accounts, volunteers said.

“In order to secure a copy of the passbook, I have to go to my bank and I am too scared to step out,” said Hasnain Ali, who lives at a friend’s home nearby, but spends his time in the camp all day to seek legal aid. “For registration of FIR, police ask us for a list of items we have lost. We haven’t had the courage to go home and take stock of the situation,” he said.