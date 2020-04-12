Risky to treat patients sans gear, say dentists

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:06 IST

Tarn Taran: God forbid, if you needed dental treatment, other than those ailments that antibiotics can cure. Dentists say they cannot do any physical treatment of teeth, until the threat of the virus subsides. Some doctors are even going on to say that they can work only after a vaccine is invented.

Dr Sanjeev Sharma, general secretary of Indian Dental Association, Amritsar, said, “We have asked all dentists not to open clinics, but continue giving free consultation to patients on phone. There is no way we can offer treatment physically until a vaccine for the virus is invented. When physical therapy, like teeth cutting, extraction and RCT, is done, droplets from the patient’s mouth and nose fly in the air. Such particles can be dangerous for the health of all concerned, if there is infection.”

“We are not supposed to treat patients physically, though, I am receiving calls from patients in excruciating pain. This is only for the health and safety of patients. Suppose a coronavirus patient comes to us for treatment, he or she can infect the whole clinic,” says a dentist Sher Singh, an endodontist (dentist specialising in treatments like root canal etc).

He added, “We can’t even treat emergency patients as the danger is so real. Even if we attempted, the logistical challenges and demand for PPEs and sanitisation just makes it near impossible for us to work.” Dr Sharma added that if a dentist was still giving physical treatment to dental patients, he or she was playing with lives.

Dr Pankaj, medical officer (dental) at Patti Civil hospital in Tarn Taran, said, “The situation is very serious. Even machines used in dental care can be a source of infection that even PPE kits might not be a good defence against. Except severe emergency, we are not giving any dental treatment requiring physical contact.”