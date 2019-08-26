Rlys to re-launch trains on Ramayana circuit

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:23 IST

The Indian Railways is set to re-launch two trains that would cover all places believed to be associated with Lord Ram (including Ayodhya), covering the entire Ramayana circuit, in November this year.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials said the decision has been taken following the success of the tour packages introduced on the same circuit last year.

Siddharth Singh, public relations officer (IRCTC), said two trains are being introduced on the Ramayana circuit in November that would be a part of IRCTC’s ‘Bharat Darshan scheme’.

The first train – ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ – would be launched on November 3 and start from Jaipur covering the entire ‘Ramayana Circuit’(via Lucknow).

Tourists will be offered vegetarian meals, accommodation and wash & change facilities in dharmashalas. The train will have 800 seats and the fare for the trip from Jaipur would be Rs 16,065 per person.

“Those interested in the religious journey can board from stations like Alwar, Rewari, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow,” he added.

While giving more information, he said it would be a 16 night-17 day tour under which tourists will be taken to places associated with Lord Ram.

“Major places to be covered in this journey will be Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi (Bihar), Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi (UP), Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur, Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Panchvati at Nasik, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram,” he said.

The second train – Ramayana Express – will depart from Indore on November 18. The boarding stations will be Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur and Jhansi.

Deboarding stations include Nagpur, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Ujjain, Dewas and Indore.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 21:23 IST