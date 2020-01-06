Road connecting Sec 50-Sec 51 Metro stations closed for underpass work

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:45 IST

Noida: The Noida authority has shut the road connecting Sector 50 and Sector 51 metro stations owing to the ongoing work of an underpass at Sector 71.

Authority officials have placed barricades on the stretch and the traffic has been diverted to the left side of the internal road in Sector 50. The diversion is needed due to the laying of a sewer line and the traffic movement will be restricted for two months, a traffic official said.

In July 2019, the Noida authority had shut all four arms of Sector 71 roundabout and made four U-turns to facilitate vehicular movement after work started on the 780m long underpass on Vikas Marg. The Sector 71 roundabout is a major spot that facilitates commuting between Kalindi Kunj, Sector 37, City Centre, Greater Noida West, and sectors 61, 62 and 50.

Since the stretch between Sector 50 and Sector 51 has been closed, people are directed to take Sector 50’s internal road to reach City Centre, Sector 37, Section 34, Sector 94, Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar, officials said.

Mukesh Kumar Vaish, senior manager work circle 6, Noida authority, said the traffic diversion has been made due to the underpass work.

“We need to shift the sewage line and, hence, we have placed barriers to restrict traffic movement on this stretch for two months,” he said.

Further, a U-turn has been made near Sector 51 Metro station, diverting the traffic to the opposite side.

But on Monday, a number of motorcycle users were seen driving on the footpath and using the cordoned off stretch, unmindful of the barricades placed.

“I do not know the new route to City Centre. I am just navigating through this stretch to visit a friend,” Rakesh Kumar, a commuter, said.

Commuters said traffic coming from Balak Nath Temple, Greater Noida west, etc. adds to congestion at the spot.

The Noida authority has issued an advisory for motorists to avoid this crossing, if possible. Officials said traffic restrictions may be placed on the other three arms of this crossing, depending on the requirement of the underpass work.