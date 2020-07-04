Road rage: Ludhiana woman attacked with bricks dies; man, nephew booked for murder

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:42 IST

An uncle-nephew duo are facing murder charges after a woman whom they attacked with bricks in road rage case on June 29 succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The deceased, Seema Rani, 46, lived on Kakowal Road.

The accused, Sandeep Arora, 30, who lives nearby, and his nephew, who is 16 years old, and hails from Delhi, have already been apprehended.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO, Basti Jodhewal police station, said on June 29 night, Sandeep indulged in an argument with Seema after her nephew, Sahil, accidentally hit Sandeep with his motorcycle.

Though Sandeep was not hurt, he started hurling abuses at Sahil. When Seema intervened, Sandeep and his minor nephew attacked her with bricks.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh. She died during treatment on Friday evening.

The SHO said the accused were earlier booked for attempt to murder, and now the murder charge had been added to the FIR.