e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Road rage: Ludhiana woman attacked with bricks dies; man, nephew booked for murder

Road rage: Ludhiana woman attacked with bricks dies; man, nephew booked for murder

Woman’s nephew had hit the man with his bike, which led to an argument; when she intervened, the accused attacked her with bricks.

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

An uncle-nephew duo are facing murder charges after a woman whom they attacked with bricks in road rage case on June 29 succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The deceased, Seema Rani, 46, lived on Kakowal Road.

The accused, Sandeep Arora, 30, who lives nearby, and his nephew, who is 16 years old, and hails from Delhi, have already been apprehended.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO, Basti Jodhewal police station, said on June 29 night, Sandeep indulged in an argument with Seema after her nephew, Sahil, accidentally hit Sandeep with his motorcycle.

Though Sandeep was not hurt, he started hurling abuses at Sahil. When Seema intervened, Sandeep and his minor nephew attacked her with bricks.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh. She died during treatment on Friday evening.

The SHO said the accused were earlier booked for attempt to murder, and now the murder charge had been added to the FIR.

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In