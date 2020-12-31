Roads built in November turn to rubble in Bathinda; commuters suffer

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:06 IST

Less than two months after roads were built in the Civil Lines and along the Ajit Road in Bathinda, the poor quality of the work has been exposed. Most of these roads have turned into rubble at several places, increasing manifold the risk of accidents.

This has also raised serious questions over the functioning of Bathinda municipal corporation officials, who got the work executed through a private construction company. The Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the majority in the House, but local Congress leaders were seen taking credit for the road work. Now, the scraping away of the carpeting has come as a huge embarrassment for them.

MC commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the work had been rejected and payment to the private firm had been stopped. “The firm has been asked to re-carpet all the roads it built,” Shergill added.

The commissioner’s claims, however, are no solace for citizens, as the weather is not conducive for road carpeting and the process is likely to happen only in March. Till then, locals will continue to suffer. SAD leader and former Bathinda (Urban) MLA Sarup Chand Singla said an inquiry must be marked into the poor quality of road construction. “MC officials are working on directions of Congress leaders and are not listening to the mayor. The officers responsible for this should be held accountable and action must be taken against them,” he claimed.