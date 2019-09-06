Robbers chase Thane resident’s car, rob ₹2 lakh at gun-point

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:13 IST

A Thane resident was robbed of ₹2 lakh by a gang of four at gun-point on the busy Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night. The four accused, who were in a car, chased down the victim’s car and robbed the money, the police said. The accused are yet to be identified and are absconding.

An officer from Chitalsar police station said, “The complainant Bhausaheb Khilare, the driver, was driving his employer Thomas Kutti, 53, on Tuesday night. Around 11.10pm, an unknown car tried to dash into their car and its occupants claimed that Khilare had caused the accident.”

When the four accused inside the second car tried to stop Khilare, he refused to stop the vehicle. They chased him down before eventually stopping their car in front of the complainant’s car, the officer said. “The four accused got out of the car and threatened the driver with a gun. They then started assaulting the owner of the car demanding the bag of money he was carrying. The owner handed over the bag, after which all the four accused fled. We are trying to check if anyone known to the owner is involved in the robbery, as the accused seemed to be aware of the cash he was carrying.”

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 01:13 IST