Robbers take away scooter containing ₹3.42 lakh in cash after assaulting its rider in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:40 IST

Three armed robbers made off with a scooter containing Rs 3.42 lakh in cash after hitting the vehicle with their car and injuring its rider near the Advanced Training Institute (ATI) on Gill Road on Friday evening.

The robbers also attacked the victim, Sandeep Jain, 50, of Vijay Inder Nagar, Jain Colony, with sharp-edged weapons before taking off with his two-wheeler.

Jain told the police that he was a manager at Ratan Fabrics, a knitted cloth and garment manufacturer, in Industrial Area-A.

On Friday, he collected Rs 3.42 lakh as payment from Jindal Textiles near Arora Cinema on Gill Road and stored the cash in the storage below the seat of his Hero Maestro Edge.

On his way back, a white Hyundai Verna hit his scooter near ATI on Gill Road, throwing him on the road.

Soon, three masked men, armed with sharp-edged weapons and a pistol, got off the car and attacked him on the arm and thigh. One of the accused drove away his scooter containing the cash towards Gill Chowk, while others followed him in the car.

As the robbers left, he immediately sounded the police and alerted his employer, Sachin Jain.

“The incident took place on a busy road, but the nearby shopkeepers claim to have seen nothing. A CCTV installed near the spot has captured a white Hyundai Verna without a registration number plate hitting Sandeep’s scooter,” said ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case.

He added that the robbers seemed to have been tailing Sandeep, who was promoted as a manager a month ago. “We are probing the case from all angles,” the ASI said.

A case under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the unidentified robbers at Division Number 6 police station.

Sixth robbery in nine days

October 9: Two men robbed a coloniser’s employee of his Yamaha R-15 motorcycle at gunpoint on Jassiyan Road

October 5: Three armed men attempted a robbery at a currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk in broad daylight

October 3: A 38-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of Rs 50,000 in Kutbewal Gujran village

October 3: Two men robbed a Tibba Road resident of his motorcycle

October 1: Three motorcycle-borne men shot at a factory worker and robbed him of Rs 2,600 in cash and a mobile phone on the 33 Foot Road in Jamalpur.