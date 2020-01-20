Robbers who shot two victims in head at Rohini arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:56 IST

New Delhi: The police have arrested three trigger-happy robbers who allegedly shot dead two men, in separate incidents on January 5 and 6 in outer Delhi’s Rohini, when they fought back the trio who were trying to snatch their mobile phones. Police said both the men were shot in their head for objecting to the robbery. Police have recovered seven mobile phones, including those of the two dead men, and a pistol from the suspects.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma identified the three arrested men as Ganga Ram, Rakesh Bhata and Raj Kishan, all school dropouts and residents of JJ cluster Shahbad Dairy. All three are previously involved in crimes like snatching and theft, Sharma said, adding that seven mobile phones, a pistol and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from them.

Sharma said, late night on January they received information that a man has been injured critically by three men near Baghban Apartments in sector 28, Rohini. “A police team that reached the spot found that the injured was rushed to BSA Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Doctors told us that the man died of a gunshot injury in his head. He was identified as Anil Kumar, a sales executive who worked at a private firm in Noida,” the DCP said.

During investigation, as many as five different teams were constituted and we began collecting information about possible suspects by checking the modus operandi of the listed criminals active in the area, he said.

“Meanwhile, a similar murder was reported on January 5. Our team that visited the spot found that both the murders took place within a distance of one kilometre. Mobile phones of both the men were missing and both had been shot in their head. This gave us hints that the gang involved in the two murders is possibly the same,” Sharma said.

He said, following intense surveillance and after questioning more than 100 suspects and checking CCTV footage from the vicinity, we zeroed in on three suspects. “On Sunday, we got specific information that the three suspects will come towards Mahadev Chowk on a motorcycle. The suspects were signalled to stop, but they attempted taking a U turn in order to escape. Our men then chased the three men and managed to overpower them after a brief chase,” Sharma said.

The officer said, the motorcycle which the trio was riding had been stolen from Budh Vihar area. The DCP said during interrogation the three men confessed of their involvement in the two robbery-cum-murder cases. “We also recovered from them the country made pistol used to commit the murders. The three men disclosed that they used to rob people of their mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint. They said they shot dead the two men as they tried to raise alarm and resisted the robbery bid,” he said.