Home / Chandigarh / Robbery of Rs 10.92 lakh at IndusInd Bank branch in Amritsar

Robbery of Rs 10.92 lakh at IndusInd Bank branch in Amritsar

Only branch manager and office boy were in the bank when the robbers struck at Sohian Kalan in Majitha sub division on Tuesday afternoon

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police said the incident took place at 1.20pm when the three men barged into the bank and held the staff hostage by tying their hands and feet with ropes before stealing the cash from the strong room(Representative Image )
         

AMRITSAR: Three armed men with their faces covered robbed Rs 10.92 lakh from the branch of IndusInd Bank at Sohian Kalan village in Majitha sub division on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at 1.20pm when the three men barged into the bank and held the staff hostage by tying their hands and feet with ropes before stealing the cash from the strong room.

Majitha police station house officer Kapil Kaushal said only branch manager Karan Kumar and a peon, Lovepreet Singh, were present when the incident occurred.

“According to the manager, the three men had parked their white car outside the branch before holding the office boy and him captive and looting the cash,” Kaushal said.

Efforts are on to identify the accused.

